"I'm a sixth generation Oregonian," Dede Montgomery wrote, "and I selected Astoria as the setting for 'Humanity's Grace,' a linked short story released by Bedazzled Ink Publishing.
"Why Astoria? Although the unfortunate death that precipitates the book's stories could happen in Any Town, USA, I wanted to base my story in this town near the mouth of the Columbia River …"
Plus, two of the characters in this short story collection, Annie and her father, were first introduced in her 2019 novel, "Beyond the Ripples."
"A longer answer, though," she explained, "relates to the Montgomery family's heritage. My great-great-great-grandparents sailed separately on voyages up the Columbia River, past Astoria, to reach Fort Vancouver, Washington Territory, in 1837 and 1840.
"As first a teacher and carpenter with the Jason Lee missionaries, they met in Nisqually (then Oregon Country), before moving to The Falls (Oregon City) and Salem. Their original land claim makes up today's downtown Salem and Willamette University.
"'My Music Man,' my 2017 memoir inspired by my dad’s death, includes stories from seven generations, also including those of bookseller J.K. Gill (1841-1931), my great-great-grandfather."
Of note: Joseph Kaye Gill's book and office supply store in Portland grew to a chain of almost 40 stores; the final store closed in 1999. One of the company's more interesting publications was "Gill's Dictionary of the Chinook Jargon," which is still available in print and online.
"For many generations, my family has traveled to their beach home in Ocean Park, Washington," she continued. "J. K. Gill was also among the founders of Ocean Park as a Methodist church camp.
"My grandfather, Richard G. Montgomery (who wrote 'The White-Headed Eagle,' published in 1933), traveled there as a child by steamboat and peninsula railroad, while my siblings and I first went by ferry."
You can buy "Humanity's Grace," now released, at bit.ly/DM_HGrace. "I'm looking forward to possible upcoming events in Astoria to discuss my newest book," she added. "In the meantime, readers and history lovers can follow my blog at dedemontgomery.com"