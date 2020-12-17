"I was reading a letter to the editor about making comments to the state of Oregon regarding the Elliott (State) Forest management, and I got online to comment," Hope Harris wrote.
"I got a state of Oregon advertisement for Oregon Unclaimed Property, reporting there is $4 million in unclaimed funds in their coffers, (and) showed a form you could put your information in to see if your name was listed …"
Curious, a visit to the website, unclaimed.oregon.gov, which is administered by the Department of State Lands, showed that the Ear did, indeed, have some unclaimed money just waiting to be snapped up.
Once you click on "Claim" by your name, you are taken to a form. A Social Security number is required to complete the form, but an email to claims@dsl.state.or.us solved the problem. Individuals making a claim don't have to enter the actual number, even nine zeroes will work.
"I was putting in people's names I knew," Hope noted, "and was so shocked how many friends and businesses were listed … I'm trying to get hold of people … It's so much fun! I feel like Santa."
"I wish everyone good luck!" she added. "If you don't need the money, please donate it to some needy local businesses, charities or nonprofits."
