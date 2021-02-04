Jo Ann Dawley, who lives at the Columbia House Condominiums, first noticed the Columbia River swimmer in October. Then she spotted him again just before Christmas, and again in early January. At that point she called the Ear and asked: Who is he?
A query to the Facebook group Astoria Oregon: Culture, Tales And History provided the answer. Linda Long identified the swimmer as Tim Kennedy, a general contractor and owner of Blind Moses Woodworking.
"I love swimming," Tim explained. "Our beloved Astoria Aquatic Center closed almost a year ago due to the pandemic. I really missed swimming, so this summer, I swam at Coffenbury Lake several times.
"In August, I began swimming in the Columbia River in front of the (former) Astoria Warehousing buildings, just upriver from the bridge. As September came on, I splurged and purchased a wetsuit, as the water temperature was dropping.
"As October came on, I got a hood for the wetsuit. In November, I added neoprene booties and mittens. If everything is sealed well, I stay warm while I am swimming.
"I have carved out a specific route between pilings from the riverbank near the (NW) Natural Gas building to the condos and back. I try to time swims to be at slack tide. Some days are not safe to swim, due to large waves."
"The bottom line is that we all have radically altered our lives to adapt to this strange year of social distancing and wearing masks," he observed. "If I get in two or three swims per week, I feel much healthier."