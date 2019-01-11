In 1973, when Astorian ShawnAnn Hope was 21, she entered the Miss Clatsop County Pageant. At the time, she was planning to attend the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City, and figured it would give her some stage experience. A very abbreviated version of her pageant journal follows, which she hopes will give new contestants an idea of what to expect. For the full text, go to bit.ly/ShawnAnn
February 20, 1973. I decide to go out for the Miss Clatsop County Pageant. … With God’s help, I know I will do my best — not necessarily win — just my best with God’s help.
April 6, 1973. Sally Hope saw me downtown in rollers, and she commented, as many other people did, because if you are going out for the Miss Clatsop County Pageant, we are not supposed to be caught downtown in rollers.
Saturday, April 14, 1973. My boyfriend told me I was doing too many things. He said that I work two jobs, have the pageant, and the play “Butterflies Are Free.” He said I do not have time for him.
Friday, May 4, 1973. I have only six minutes to get into my talent outfit. I about died!!!! My stomach about freaked out.
Sunday, May 6, 1973. My chest broke out with a rash from my nerves, thinking about the play and the pageant. I got up two times last night and vomited.
Saturday, May 19, 1973. Miss Clatsop County Pageant. I can say that I looked good — but, not at all natural. Paula Andriesian got Miss Clatsop County, Paulette Hankel got first runner up and I got second runner up (she received $100 for college and a trophy) and Tami Holmes got Miss Congeniality.
Sunday, May 20, 1973. I was really embarrassed to face anyone today. The whole day I had the blues.
Monday, May 21, 1973. I wrote in my diary about New York City, and dreamed about a new career.
