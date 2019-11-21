A few weeks ago, Astorian and nautical writer Peter Marsh sent in a link to a BBC.com story about a peculiar winter phenomenon — ice balls mysteriously appearing on a beach on Hailuoto Island, Finland, in the Gulf of Bothnia (bit.ly/BBCice).
Photographer Risto Mattila was stunned by the sight, which covered about a 100-foot area; the balls ranged from egg-sized to being as large as footballs. One of his photos is shown, courtesy of BBC.com
"That was an amazing view," Mattila said. "I have never seen anything like this during 25 years living in the vicinity."
So what causes this to happen? "… They form from pieces of larger ice sheet which then get jostled around by waves, making them rounder," BBC weather expert George Goodfellow said.
"They can grow when sea water freezes on to their surfaces, and this also helps to make them smoother." Then they're blown in to shore, or brought in by the tide. And now you know.
