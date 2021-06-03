On May 11, 1889, the 280-foot iron sidewheel steamer Alaskan left Astoria, heading for dry dock in San Francisco, even though she was not designed as an ocean-going vessel.
The next day, 18 miles offshore near Coos Bay, rough seas and heavy wind slowed the ship, she began taking on water — despite the pumps and plugging leaks with bedding — and parts of the vessel were torn away by the turbulent sea.
All of the lifeboats were launched, but one got stove in. The men were ordered to don life jackets and get in the boats but many were frightened and stayed on board.
They spotted another ship, and sent up rockets, but it was too late. Alaskan went down stern first, breaking in two. The captain jumped into the sea and grabbed a piece of deck; three others climbed onto the floating wreck of the pilot house.
The tug Vigilant showed up 33 hours later and picked up the four of them, and another from a life raft; the rest of the crew was missing.
In early June, Capt. J. J. Winant, of the steamer Mischief, had a lot to say when one of the Alaskan's empy lifeboats washed up. What had not been mentioned about the "sad affair," he noted, was that the schooner Enterprise passed close by the tug Vigilant, which already had the Alaskan survivors aboard, yet for some reason, the Vigilant's captain did not signal the Enterprise with news of Alaskan's demise.
Consequently, Enterprise's captain didn't immediately search for the missing crew members, and couldn't report the wreck to the two tugs at Coos Bay, who could also have helped with the rescue effort. In fact, the two tug captains didn't even know about the wreck until six days later, when the survivors landed at Siuslaw.
But in the end, not notifying the Coos Bay tugs about the Alaskan's fate turned out be be a moot point: The telegraph lines were down at the time the wreck occurred. The remaining Alaskan crew members were never found. (bit.ly/AlaskanDown, bit.ly/AlaskanDown1)