A 2017 story from the Goonies1632.com blog by the “French Goonie,” Fred China, has resurfaced, and it’s an interesting bit of Astoria history about the now iconic Goonie House (bit.ly/goonhouse).
Back in the 1970s, when Nyssa Perrin Clark lived there as a child for a few years, it was anything but iconic, she told Fred. Her photo, with the color restored, is shown, courtesy of Fred China/Goonies1632.com.
“… As you can see from the photo I submitted, the house is in terrible disrepair,” Nyssa said. “The house was built in 1896; it had probably never been renovated or remodeled. It was very big, drafty and cold. It was old.
“I remember the porch seemed like it might fall apart, and how dark and creepy the old cellar was. But at one time it was probably a quite fancy house, though.
“The kitchen had this wonderful old-fashioned walk-in pantry like homes back then had. That was my favorite part of the home, I liked to hide in there sometimes.
“There was a sense that the home we were in was once important. That important people once lived there. I never imagined it would be important again.” And so it is.
