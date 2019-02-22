Yet another good Samaritan story has come out of the community effort to help members of the Coast Guard during the federal shutdown.
Boy Scout Troop 211 was helping,” Mac Burns, the troop’s assistant scoutmaster wrote, “mostly unloading food donations, helping carry out food to people’s cars, and moving boxes here and there.
“One man pulled up with a station wagon full of probably 10 boxes of donations. As the scouts were unloading, I got to chatting with the guy. It turned out he drove from Portland because the ‘Coast Guard saved my life.’
“He told me the story of being a commercial fisherman in the Gulf of Mexico during a storm. Thirty-foot waves, he was by himself, convinced he was going down. A Coast Guard helicopter flew over, circled a few times, told him they were on a rescue mission elsewhere, but would check in on him. They gave him information on the storm, and directed which way was best for him.
“They came back two more times to check on him, let him know they were there, and kept pointing him in the right direction. He is convinced he would not have made it without their help.
“He asked what else was needed, and was told fresh meat. He asked where our closest supermarket was. He came back an hour later with $100 to $200 worth of meat from Safeway.
“I introduced him to one of the Coast Guard helicopter guys,” Mac added. “After a short chat, where they both thanked each other, he got in his car and drove back to Portland.”
