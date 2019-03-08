John Bruijn submitted the photo shown of a question from the ABC Network quiz show “Jeopardy” Wednesday night. The correct response would seem to be “Astoria,” but the “what is” part is wrong on two points.
The first, and most obvious thing to note is that Astoria is not on the Pacific Ocean. At least it wasn’t this week. Someone in the research department at the show apparently hasn’t been checking Google maps very closely. But maybe they’re counting brackish water as ocean water. Who knows.
And then there’s a problem with the date mentioned. Astoria was not founded in 1810 at all, it was founded in 1811. John Jacob Astor founded the Pacific Fur Company in New York in 1810. The company’s ship, the Tonquin, didn’t arrive at the Columbia River until March 1811, and the city of Astoria’s predecessor, Fort Astoria, was built over several months thereafter. (bit.ly/astanswer)
Shame on you, “Jeopardy.”
