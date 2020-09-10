Hold on to your seats, "Jeopardy!" show fans: This season the show is casting virtually, instead of in person, a press release from Sony said. The photo shown is courtesy of Jeopardy Productions Inc.
"With the new Anytime Test, it's never been easier for potential contestants to audition: prospective players can take the 'Jeopardy!' test anytime, anywhere, at their convenience.
"Those who pass the online test are randomly selected to advance to the next round, which now takes place via Zoom."
First of all, if you don't have a free jeopardy.com account, you'll have to create one to take the 50-question test, which takes 15 minutes to complete. You have 15 seconds to answer each question. When you're ready, the test is at bit.ly/JeoTest. Good luck!
