OK, it’s that time of Year again: Spring Whale Watch Week is from Saturday to March 31. During the next few months, more than 20,000 gray whales are expected to migrate north past Oregon, and many will be bringing along young calves.
Trained volunteers from the Whale Watching Spoken Here program are stationed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day at 24 sites along the coast. A map is available at whalespoken.org
If you want the scoop on where whales are locally, keep checking Clatsop & Pacific County Whale Sightings on Facebook. And, just so you know, there was a whale right off Pier 11 in Astoria on March 17.
Prefer whale watching from your armchair? A live web cam is just what you need, at bit.ly/whalespy. Happy hunting!
