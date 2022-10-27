Ear: Alcor

This is not science fiction, it's happening now, and has been going on for decades: Cryopreservation, i.e., being frozen immediately after death in the hope of being able to revive the person at a future date.

A recent article in SmithsonianMag.com features the Alcor Life Extension Foundation, located in Scottsdale, Arizona, which offers freezing the entire body (for $200,000), or just the head (a neuropreservation, for $80,000). So far, they have 200 "patients" in tanks filled with liquid nitrogen, plus around 100 pets, waiting to be revived later, when technology catches up to the concept. 

