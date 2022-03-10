The American barkentine Industry was tragically lost on March 16, 1865. She left San Francisco on Feb. 23, with 24 aboard and Capt. Lewis as master and, after two weeks of rough sailing through heavy gales, she reached the Columbia River.
After several days, a bar pilot boat came out, and the pilot raised his flag. Lewis approached to let a pilot board, but the pilot boat turned and headed back over the bar. Capt. Lewis assumed that the pilot boat was guiding him in, so he followed.
It didn't go well; he had to drop anchor to avoid grounding. Under way again, he drifted onto a sand spit stern first. The ship was done for. One of the boats was lowered, but it was quickly swamped, and the mate drowned. Desperate, the crew climbed up into the rigging, and heavy seas destroyed the rest of the small boats during the night.
The next morning, two rafts were hastily constructed. The five men on one raft were rescued. Of the eight aboard the other raft, four were washed overboard, and two died of exposure. Ten, including the captain, vanished with the wreck.
Clara Munson recalled that her father, Capt. J. W. Munson, when he was lighthouse keeper at Cape Disappointment in 1865, found a wrecked longboat on the beach. "Father realized that if he had had a good lifeboat, he could have saved the crew of the Industry, so he decided to fix up this old boat for future emergencies."
Which he did, raising the money by playing the violin at two dances he gave in Astoria, netting over $200 (about $3,400 now). He fixed the boat and, with two assistants, even built a boathouse for it … and probably saved several lives. (bit.ly/LewDry)