Henry Aldridge & Son Ltd. of Devizes, England, is holding yet another Titanic memorabilia auction, and one of the items up for bid on June 20 is a 4 by 5 inch photo of a peculiarly-shaped iceberg, which the photographer claimed sank the Titanic on April 15, 1912 (bit.ly/HASice). A black ink caption says: "Iceberg taken by Captain Wood SS Etonian in 41°50N 49°50W April 12th at 4 p.m. 1913 (sic) Titanic struck April 14th and sank in 3 hours." The photo is shown, courtesy of Henry Aldridge & Son Ltd.
Also in the same lot is a letter written by Capt. Wood. The estimated value of the photo, letter and another photo taken at sea is from $9,800 to $14,600.
No actual photo of the iceberg that sank the Titanic exists, but several others were taken of icebergs at the time, also in the vicinity of the wreck. However this photo does match the description given by Titanic crew members Fredrick Fleet and Joseph Scarrott, and their sketches. You can compare them for yourself at bit.ly/EARbergs
By the way, this is not Wood's only photo of the infamous iceberg. An almost identical photo, 9.75 by 8 inches, with a similar caption (except the year was changed to the correct one, 1912) was auctioned off in 2012 in New Hampshire.
It should also be noted that a photo of a different iceberg, with a streak of red paint across it (probably left by a ship), was taken by the Prinz Adalbert's chief steward hours after the Titanic sank (bit.ly/StewardIce). The steward's photo sold for $32,000, also by Henry Aldridge & Son, in 2015.
