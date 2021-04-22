Fascinated by the RMS Titanic wreck? Well, if you have an extra $150,000 lying around, you might be able to get onto OceanGate's first week-long Titanic expedition in a few months, as part of the support team. OceanGate plans to dive down to document the wreck, its deterioration, the debris field and marine life in the area. You can apply at oceangateexpeditions.com/how-to-join
However, it's not just a matter of money to go along as a "mission specialist crew member" — an interview and training are required. After all, the wreck is more than 2 miles deep in the North Atlantic. A few of the specifications include being able to: board a small boat in rough seas; "demonstrate basic strength, balance, mobility and flexibility;" and live aboard a research vessel.
Needless to say, if you are even the tiniest bit claustrophobic, this adventure is not for you. (Images courtesy of OceanGate Expeditions)