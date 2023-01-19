"Two intrepid travelers from Clatsop County, Dawn Buzzard and Maggie Blaser, have just returned from a visit to Antarctica, and so completed the opportunity to spend time on all seven continents," Tara Sinclair wrote. Dawn is Tara's sister, and Maggie is Dawn's daughter.
"Maggie was born in Astoria and graduated from Astoria High School in 2020 as valedictorian and co-student body president — many achievements by the age of 20, but visiting all seven continents is a highlight, to be sure." Maggie and Dawn are pictured wearing beanies knitted by Tara.
In Antarctica, "they were able to explore museums and abandoned compounds left by Russians and Brits," Tara explained. "They were able to snowshoe and camp overnight, attend many lectures on flora and fauna of the area, as well as the geopolitical evolution of the continent."
Perhaps best of all, they enjoyed seeing the abundance of penguins, whales, seals and seabirds. A visit of a lifetime, including two crossings of Drake Passage. The passage is between the tip of South America (Cape Horn) and Antarctica, and is notorious for turbulent seas. Waves have been known to hit 40 feet.
"This was one of our most adventurous trips," Dawn posted on Facebook, "and I couldn’t have done it without Maggie! When I was a kid, I read a book about crossing the Drake Passage; (it) was so exciting do it, too! The glaciers were beautiful and the wildlife, I could watch forever … it was a dream come true!"
"So happy they went," Tara added, "so happy they’re back!"