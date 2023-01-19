Ear: Antarctica

"Two intrepid travelers from Clatsop County, Dawn Buzzard and Maggie Blaser, have just returned from a visit to Antarctica, and so completed the opportunity to spend time on all seven continents," Tara Sinclair wrote. Dawn is Tara's sister, and Maggie is Dawn's daughter.

"Maggie was born in Astoria and graduated from Astoria High School in 2020 as valedictorian and co-student body president — many achievements by the age of 20, but visiting all seven continents is a highlight, to be sure." Maggie and Dawn are pictured wearing beanies knitted by Tara.

