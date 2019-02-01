A small herd of elephant seals has taken over a popular tourist spot in Northern California, the AP reports. They got away with it because they moved in during the federal government shutdown, and there were no park staff members around to shoo them away, as was the custom. The interlopers are shown, courtesy of Point Reyes National Seashore.
And, while the 60 adults were lounging around and enjoying their new residence, 35 pups were born. A bit more room was needed, so the group has spread out into the parking lot, as well.
Now that the uninvited guests have settled in, there are no plans to move them. The park staff is, however, considering making the best of the situation, and offering guided tours of the seal colony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.