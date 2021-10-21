Monday marks the 115th anniversary of the wreck of the steel British bark Peter Iredale, which ran aground on Clatsp Spit at 7:45 a.m. Oct. 25, 1906, with 27 (including two stowaways) aboard. The next day the grounding was, of course, the lead story in The Morning Astorian.
Capt. H. Lawrence became disoriented in the fog and mist during a heavy storm, and sailed too close to the shore. By the time the lookout called "breakers dead ahead," it was too late.
When the ship hit the sand, the force was so great, most of the spars snapped immediately, and the sails sagged desolutely. The anchors loosened, and hung by their chains from the bow. She was stuck hard and fast.
Capt. Lawrence gave the order to abandon ship, but before he had completed his instructions, the Point Adams lifesaving crew, under the command of Capt. Wicklund, had pulled up alongside in a surfboat. Before long, everyone aboard the Iredale was safely ashore. They were only able to save the ship's chronometers and instruments.
The timely arrival of the Point Adams crew was the result of a herculean effort. It was made possible because Col. Walker at Fort Stevens sent a team of mules to Point Adams so the livesaving boat could be dragged 2 miles across the "soggy" sand to a spot where they could launch it for the Iredale rescue. Incredibly, they arrived at the wreck almost within the hour.
Most of the crew enjoyed Col. Walker's hospitality for a bit at Fort Stevens until they were dispatched by train to Astoria, where they were given board and lodging, and had a visit from Dr. Holt, the government quarantine officer. Three of the crew stayed at Fort Stevens, and four stayed to keep an eye on the wreck.
At the end of the day, the ship was lost, but all hands were safe and sound. It was her ninth voyage to the North Coast. (Photo by Elleda Wilson)