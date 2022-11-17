Here is another recollection from 86-year-old Lon Haynes who, while in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1953 to 1957, spent 20 months at Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. This recollection is about Oswald Allik, the last lighthouse keeper on the rock.
"The following story is not a fond memory for me, but more of an embarrassment to relate. Work done everyday but the weekends consisted of cleaning for the winter months, and painting in the summer months. To this end the majority of things to do were things you did the day before, and as such, became redundant and irritating.
"On one occasion Ozzie appeared in the day room to give us our work assignments for the day. Mine was to "polish the door handle brass," which I had done the day before, and the day before, and the day before! And I snapped ... cracked ... came unglued ... lost it. I told Ozzie I was not going to polish again today! He just looked at me in disbelief. Evidently no one had ever just refused to comply.
"… He threatened to put me on report — to which I said, 'if it will get me off this effing lighthouse, go for it!' He looked at me for a minute, then his face got red and he said "Got dom kids," turned, and stomped back to his office.
"The next morning when he came to the day room, I was polishing the door brass. He didn't speak to me for a few days." (Photos: Lon Haynes)