From The Daily Astorian, Oct. 1, 1882, Bay Center, Washington Territory:
• Sept. 29, 1882: Myself and two other oystermen, while working on the tide near Oysterville, saw, yesterday morning, about an hour before day, a very large comet, tail visible some time before the body, position a little south of where the sun rises … Have others seen it yet, or is it a stranger? — L.H. Rhoades
Note: Nope, it's not a stranger. It's the Great Comet of 1882, a "Super Comet" first spotted Sept. 1 from the Southern Hemisphere. Two weeks later, it was so bright it was even visible during the day. By the time the oystermen saw it, the comet had split into four parts, and was visible in the morning sky.
The drawing of the comet shown is by French astronomer, artist and entomologist Étienne Léopold Trouvelot, whose real claim to infamy is that he introduced the tree-decimating gypsy moth to the U.S.
