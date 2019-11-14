"… Check out this lurking deep-sea squid (Grimalditeuthis bonplandi)," the the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Office of Ocean Exploration and Research posted on its Facebook page, with the photo shown, "seen creeping above remotely operated vehicle Deep Discoverer (D2) as the vehicle explores the face of a scarp feature during Windows to the Deep 2019 (bit.ly/WinDeep2019). Ever get the feeling you’re being watched?!"
In case you're wondering, D2 is 10 feet long, 6.5 feet wide, and 8.5 feet tall, and can dive to depths of 3.7 miles. Which makes Mr. Grimalditeuthis well over 20 feet long. (bit.ly/D2stats).
"Good thing D2 has Seirios standing guard," the post added. "Referred to in the industry as a ‘camera sled,’ Seirios is tethered directly to the ship and then to D2, providing illumination and a wide-angle view as she hovers above D2, expanding our view of the seafloor, and catching glimpses of things we'd otherwise miss …"
Want to make sure you don't miss anything? Go to fb.me/OceanExplorationResearch for a peek at the latest deep sea find.
