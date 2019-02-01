On Jan. 2, Austin M. Craig posted a video of a friend’s Bigfoot sighting in Provo, Utah, on Reddit (bit.ly/provoquatch). A screenshot is shown.
“We’ll see if we can find footprints and definitely will take video and pictures,” Austin wrote, “and at the very least get some kind of scale for comparison.”
Well, the friends made the arduous climb to where the Bigfoot stood, but they only found human footprints. However, the spotter below said the men were half the size of the critter in the video.
Kelly Shaw of the Rocky Mountain Sasquatch Organization saw the video on Reddit, and his interest was piqued. He got into “Bigfooting” because his grandfather told him about seeing three Sasquatches while on a camping trip near Mount Saint Helens in the 1930s (bit.ly/kshelens).
Shaw went to Provo to investigate. He found and filmed both human and Sasquatch tracks in the vicinity of the sighting, so he’s convinced Bigfoot was there (bit.ly/ksprovo). Are you?
