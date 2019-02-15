While diving near Cape Brett in New Zealand, Ben Laurie, 21, had a very close encounter with what appeared to be a 30-foot “sea serpent,” The Sun reports (bit.ly/pyroserp). A screen shot from his video is shown, courtesy of Pen News/Ben Laurie and The Sun.
“I didn’t know what it was at the time, so it was quite a confusing thing,” he told The Sun. He thought it was a large clump of plankton, but “one of the guys touched it and said it wasn’t soft at all, it was more like a cardboard sort of texture.”
Actually, it was probably a pyrosome, a colony of billions of sea squirts. We get tiny versions of them washing up on the North Coast; they look like translucent pickles. These giant pyrosomes live at depths of more than a mile, so one scientist told the diver it was a “a once-in-a-lifetime rare thing to see.” Good thing he had a camera.
