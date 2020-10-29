In 1883, the mansion on the corner of Eighth Street was built for Astoria's most famous Columbia River Bar pilot, Capt. George Flavel, and his wife, two daughters and son.
Since Astoria is famous for its plethora of ghosts and paranormal activity, one has to wonder if the Flavel House Museum is a hot spot. The answer appears to be yes.
A "My Little Cottage" blog post from May 22, 2009 (bit.ly/spookflavel), notes that one of the museum volunteers told her that a music box that used to be in the music room would randomly play all by itself; one of the blog commentators actually heard it.
The blogger also mentioned seeing a floating clear orb in the same room. "Could this be one of the sisters watching us tour the room they so loved when alive?" she wondered. It should be noted that no camera flash is allowed in the museum.
"I took a few photos (in the main bathroom)," she recalled, "and then felt a tap on my shoulder and heard 'Look again'" — but no one was there.
"I was last to leave this room. So I clicked another photo and saw an orb was now over the tub area." She asked out loud, "if someone is in here with me, can you show up more so I can see you better?" A much larger orb appeared.
Judging from the comments at the bottom of the blog, the writer is far from alone in her odd experiences at the house. Kaylene said: "… I, too, have several pictures with orbs … (and) they are the same as mine, just in different locations. I also had an experience in Capt. Flavel's room. I felt someone grip my upper right arm as if to pull me back."
The Biscotti Lady commented: "I … felt a choking sensation in the captain's room, as if a portion of the oxygen had been removed." He died at home, by the way, after a long illness.
Back to the wandering orbs. One YouTuber, HotMamaTravel, actually has a short video clip of an orb traveling across a room in the house (bit.ly/flavelorb). A screenshot is shown.
"While cruising the Disney Wonder, we made a stop in Astoria, Oregon," HotMama wrote. "Our highlight was visiting the home of Captain Flavel, where I believe I caught an orb on camera.
"I saw it as I was filming, and when I said hello to it, the orb stopped then slowly floated by me. Probably just as shocked to see me as I was to see it."
Maybe a Flavel House visit is in order?
