The KPTV Fox 12 Surprise Squad paid a visit to the Jewell School Band recently, as the band was getting ready to compete in the Oregon School Activities Association Band/Orchestra Competition in Wilsonville May 8 to 11.
Band director Corey Pederson had taken on the task of being sure the band had proper footwear for the occasion, and had been buying shoes at the Goodwill and on Ebay so they would look spot on.
And that’s where the “surprise” in the Surprise Squad came in. The reporters descended on the school to visit a band rehearsal and, in partnership with Les Schwab Tire Centers, brought shoes for the entire band. Fox 12 also recorded the reactions, which were shown on TV several times. You can see the segment here: bit.ly/bandshoes
“Is this awesome?” a delighted Pederson asked the band. “Can you remember this kind of stuff? And, I will say, hard work really does pay off for you.” And so it does: The band came in second in the 2A/1A category.
