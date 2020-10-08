The second response to the J.F. Kennedy article was from Astorian Kathy Laughman.
"Your article of JFK's 1963 visit to Tongue Point bought back memories for me, she wrote. "I was a freshman at Clatsop Community College, and my brother, Dan, was a student at Star of the Sea High School. His class went to see the president, and he was assigned to take photographs for the school. I found the one attached (shown) several years later, and had it framed.
"It follows me to whatever place I am living. A memory of a president who captivated the hearts of young people, and inspired them to join the Peace Corps and help make the promise of America a reality.
"I also had a much younger brother, Jon, in the first grade at the time. Jon's class also went to see the president, but my brother decided not to go. He thought he would get out of school early and go home, but the sisters made him stay there and practice his letters."
"My brother, Dan … passed away in 2016," she added. "His widow and children will be thrilled to see (the photo) in the 'Budget,' which he and I used to deliver, by the way, when we were kids."
