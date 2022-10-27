Diana Gulley, owner of Gulley Butcher Shop, has a spooky sideline, the Astoria Haunted Underground Tour (AstoriaGhostTour.com) which was featured on a KOIN News 6Halloween segment on Oct. 17. The tour originates under her shop. "It's pretty scary when you go down there," Diana told KOIN. "Any part of it is scary."
Here are some of the things Diana reports have happened on Haunted Underground investigations: Cold spots in closed rooms; cold spots that follow certain people; being able to ask questions with an electromagnetic field (EMF) meter is a pretty common weirdness, i.e., you can ask a spirit yes and no questions; orbs of light as large as a human head and baseball-size orbs; dark shadows shaped like people and faces … sometimes they have clothes on and they are sitting in a chair; faces in photos and videos that are very distinct; a feeling of heaviness, especially in the legs, making walking difficult, yet the next time you are in that area, nothing happens; what looks like smoke with features that look human, often up above the group, and sometimes with a person, so it looks like they are smoking, but they aren’t; noises, footsteps and whispering; and what sounds like a child giggling.
As for reactions to the tour, "I've had 10-year-olds that go down there and they're just excited the whole time," Diana said. "And then I've had biker guys, big tough guys, go down there and they're scared to death, and I have to walk them out.
"You may ask: Why do so many spirits remain in this underground space? For one, it remains mostly unchanged. Join us to search for the spirits and hear what tales they have to tell." Do you dare?