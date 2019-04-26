Here we go again. Sean Astin talked recently about the possibility of a sequel to “The Goonies” in a recent interview with Collider.com (bit.ly/ColliderSA).
“Well, for 20 years my answer to that question was an unequivocal answer: ‘Yes, there will be a proper sequel — it’s not a question of if, it’s a question of when,’” he said. “Just certainty.”
“Well, that’s gone,” he added, laughing. “Now I think we’ve probably passed the threshold for which all of us original cast members are right for doing a sequel.” He is pictured, courtesy of Collider.com
“… I think (producer Steven) Spielberg has been waiting for whatever that magical mystical secret sauce is, and he just hasn’t found it yet. … And he’s so busy, I don’t know if he could do it himself. And you know, (director) Dick Donner wants it ...”
But if a movie doesn’t come to be, “I’ve always said it should be a cartoon, like a Saturday morning cartoon,” Astin noted.
On the other hand … “You know, nothing is this beloved and this in demand for such a long period of time and not getting done,” he observed. “It just has to get done. It has to.”
No matter what, Astin is game. He’s just waiting for that phone call.
