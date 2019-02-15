Just in case you didn’t know it, Thursday was the 160th anniversary of Oregon becoming the 33rd state on Feb. 14, 1859. So what better time to delve into all kinds of Oregon facts, history and trivia with the 2019 Oregon Blue Book (bit.ly/OregonBB)? The front and back covers are shown.
There’s a plethora of topics and subtopics, including an almanac, a Notable Oregonians section with biographies, a Jeopardy game, links to Oregon newspapers and historical societies and extensive lists of resources — an interesting read for a lazy rainy day.
