On July 2, 1883, "The most disastrous fire in the history of Astoria" occurred, as described in The Daily Astorian on July 3.
There was a drought, and the weather on July 2 was hot and windy — perfect fire weather for a town with a business district built on wooden posts and piers. Add to that some boys smoking on the beach next to the Clatsop Mill on 14th Street that afternoon who, when caught, tossed their lit cigarettes into some nearby sawdust and shavings.
The breeze had let up a bit by 6 p.m., but that was when a "dense volume of black smoke and a column of fire" appeared at the Clatsop Mill. The fire department appeared on the scene quickly, but the wind kicked up, and the fire began to spread, setting houses afire, and threatening a nearby barn full of coal oil.
The cases of oil were removed quickly, and tossed into the river, but the fire raged on. Even Capt. George Flavel's new water pump (which didn't have enough hose) and the old hand water pumps couldn't stop it. "Every available force was brought into requisition … Men worked till they dropped and others took their places." Even so, the fire spread to 17th Street.
"… Amid the roar of the advancing flames swept on by the breeze, could be heard the crash of falling timbers and the sharp detonations of cartridges. The roadway was a solid mass of flame. The houses, the street itself, the sidewalks, everything … Nothing left but to seize money and valuables and rush out up the hill. It was awful." Amazingly, there was no loss of life.
The fire was at its height by 7:30 p.m. The looters came out in droves, and "… the steamers swung out into the stream, their decks filled with silent spectators; every housetop was covered with men who ceased throwing water on roofs and walls to gaze on that sublime spectacle."