Nautical writer-photographer Peter Marsh (sea-to-summit.net) sent in the photo shown, which he took in October 2006, of the Peter Iredale shipwreck and Thomas Iredale, great-grandson of a cousin of Peter Iredale, the shipping magnate the vessel was named after. Thomas came to the North Coast to visit and speak during the 100th anniversary commemoration of the ship running aground on Clatsop Spit in October 1906.
“During the meeting in the parking lot it started to rain, and everyone but me went home,” Peter wrote. “I followed Thomas down to the wreck as the tide was dropping, I recall. I told him I had seen a similar wreck on the Straits of Magellan … it was the Lord Lonsdale. (He replied) ‘Oh, that was one of ours as well!’”
A story in The Daily Astorian at the time of the centennial noted that Thomas, who lives in Heidelberg, Germany, was aware of Peter Iredale, the man, but knew little about the North Coast’s famous shipwreck until the 1990s, when some friends sent him a postcard from Astoria with a historic photo of the wreck. The results of the research that followed are at iredale.de/maritime, “dedicated to the life, the times, the people and the ships surrounding Peter Iredale. ”
“It was emotional,” Thomas told The Daily Astorian, referring to the first time he saw the wreck. “It was kind of moving, there’s not much left.”
And even less now, 14 years later.
