‘Merrick Benesch, my son, went to a Portland Trail Blazer camp at the Beaverton Hoops YMCA this past summer,” Vicky Rutherford wrote. “The kids, as part of their attendance, were given discount tickets to go to a game (a choice of two different games).
“Out of the 300 kids who went to the camp, 13 were selected by a drawing to go on the court with the Trail Blazers and stand during the national anthem.
“The kids got to go into the Blazer area and run out through the tunnel to the court with the Blazers, and then stand with them through the national anthem. When the anthem was over, they left through the tunnel and we watched the game.”
Merrick, a seventh-grader at Astoria Middle School, is the tallest boy, pictured at right, in front of Meyers Leonard, whom Merrick had a chance to chat with … looking way up, of course, since the basketball player is 7 feet 1 inch tall.
“It was pretty exciting,” Merrick declared, “to be on the court with the Blazers!”
