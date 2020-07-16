In early July, the intrepid Nellie Hux, who lives on, explores and photographs the Long Beach Peninsula, went spelunking with John Weldon.
But it wasn’t just any old cave, this particular one leads from Beards Hollow to the cove under the north side of the North Head Lighthouse, and can only be accessed during a -1.4 to -1.7 low tide. “It’s all about timing, for sure,” Nellie noted. There’s only a one-hour window to work with.
“(The cave) goes back pretty far,” Nellie explained, “and at the very back, the crevices are packed with buoys from top to bottom. And there are a bunch of healthy starfish all around.”
You can see her video and some of her photos of the adventure at bit.ly/NHuxSeaCave. The high-pitched whistling noise in the cave, is “probably the birds,” Nellie said. “… there were some with red feet I hadn’t seen before.”
“It’s ever fascinating,” she added, “and I love exploring things like this. My first word was ‘cool!’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.