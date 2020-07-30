Fun rerun: Astorian Al Mauro gave the Ear an unusual little gem, "The Game of Astoria Since 1811." The Monopoly-style game was sponsored by the Astoria Downtown Development Association.
It was made during Edith Henningsgaard-Miller's term as "Honorable Mayor." She is listed in the center of the board, along with other "Noble Citizens of Astoria," including then City Councilor Willis Van Dusen.
"Go" is Shively Park. "Jail" is the Astoria School District — if you land on it, you lose two turns. The spaces around the perimeter of the board are all local businesses.
Sadly, none of the game pieces or cards are with the board, and there aren't any instructions, either. Even so, it's a unique bit of Astoria history. (In One Ear, 8/9/13)
