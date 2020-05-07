"My daughter, Zia (pictured), and I were at her mom's house in Eugene," Joshua Fisher wrote, "and they had been wanting to paint some rocks for a few days.
"It was very relaxing to sit and do, and more rewarding to watch people notice and smile as they spotted the rocks. When we first placed them, we were nine for nine with people noticing and smiling." Eventually the rocks were picked up and disappeared, but the fun and good feeling stayed with Joshua and Zia.
"It inspired me to paint rocks for the seniors in my advisory class at Astoria High School," he recalled. "Since the end of the year has been different, I wanted to be different in how I informed and congratulated the four for completing their high school requirements.
"Zia and I drove around, even to Jewell, to deliver the rocks. One young lady was not home but lived close enough to walk, so Zia and I loaded all our rocks into a backpack and walked to deliver and hide rocks. A few people saw us hiding the rocks, and it was so nice bringing a smile to their faces."
"Hey Astoria friends," he posted later on Facebook. "Zia and I have placed inspirational rocks around town." Please note, that if you find the rocks and/or place your own, tag a Facebook post with #AstoriaRocks. Joshua hopes this will "multiply exponentially!"
The painted rock hiding/finding is "designed to leave a little cheer," he added. "If you find one, take it, but place another one in a spot that will bring joy to folks passing by. It's contagious, I promise!"
