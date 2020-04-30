"I am an art dealer, and I have been researching a recently acquired oil by (Charles) Lidbergh," Tom Guarrera wrote in an email. "Thank you for your article on this artist … (but) please note that you have his last name spelled incorrectly — it is Lidbergh."
He's referring to a story that ran in this column in 2018, where the name was spelled Lidberg. Well, he's right. Three of the four sources for the story spelled it wrong (and one was an art appraiser!), so there you have it.
Lidbergh was born in 1902 in Astoria, but at age 9 was sent to an orphanage in Portland. A high school teacher helped pay his college tuition, and he earned a scholarship to the Fontainebleau School of Fine Arts near Paris.
Eventually he wound up in Boston, where he became popular, and received commissions to paint portraits of notables, including two Boston Red Sox baseball players — Ted Williams and Harry Agganis — whose portraits are at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. Lidbergh was also known for his paintings of landscapes and seascapes. He died in 1972 (bit.ly/CLidberg). Some of his work can be seen at bit.ly/Lidberghpix
The native Astorian's paintings occasionally appear on the market, or attract press attention (as in the story about Boston clothes designer, Rose Cherubini, bit.ly/LinberghRose). One appraiser noted Lidbergh's work usually sells for around $1,000, but someone got a hell of a deal on the slightly damaged ''Portrait of a Brother and Sister," pictured, painted in 1944, and bought it for $20 in 2011 (bit.ly/Lidbergh20).
An award-winning short story by Lidbergh's daughter, Arlene Lidbergh-Jasper, "Hall of Fame" (bit.ly/ALJstory), describes her father's artistry. After Harry Agganis died in 1955, his mother came to Lidbergh's studio to view the portrait.
"… She put her arms around the canvas before we could stop her, sobbing, 'Ari, Ari,' over and over," Lidbergh-Jasper wrote. "My father knew at that moment he had captured the likeness of her son. For the next hour, while we tried in vain to wash the oil paint off her clothes with a solution of diluted turpentine, we consoled her. Dad reworked the smudged canvas later."
