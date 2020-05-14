Fun rerun: Some anonymous soul submitted photos of an interesting tidbit, a probable counterfeit 2006 $1 bill. You'd think that's a pretty slow and labor-intensive way to make a dishonest buck, wouldn't you?
Actually, there was one famous case that befuddled the U.S. Secret Service for a decade, according to the New York Daily News (tinyurl.com/mister880).
In 1938, in New York City, someone was passing about 40 or 50 bad bills a month. Mr. 880, as the Secret Service nicknamed him (after his case number), only printed ones, only spread a few a week and never passed them at the same place twice.
After 10 years, they caught him, but by sheer luck. Mr. 880 turned out to be a 72-year old junkman, who only printed the dollars to support himself and his dog. Happily, he only received four months in jail, and, in a delicious stroke of irony, a $1 fine. (In One Ear, 11/14/14)
