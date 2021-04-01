Fun rerun: Well, a local Facebook post has popped up in, of all places, the news on KSL in Salt Lake City, and the newscaster thought it was a hoot.
R.J. Marx of Gearhart, editor of the Seaside Signal, posted a video clip of a bull elk playing with a blue tarp in his yard. The tarp got stuck on an antler, and the elk took off at a gallop, looking like he had a superhero cape streaming behind him. A screenshot from R.J.'s clip is shown.
Don't worry about Super-Elk.
"He managed to extricate himself just a few houses up the street," R.J.'s wife, Eve, wrote. "I retrieved the tarp. They were all grazing peacefully 10 minutes later up on the golf course." (In One Ear, 4/7/2017)