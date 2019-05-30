Having a tough day? Just want to chill out? Go jellyfish watching, courtesy of the Monterey Bay (California) Aquarium jelly cams at bit.ly/MBjelly. A screen shot from the sea nettles cam, which is live from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, is shown.
The aquarium explains that you shouldn’t let those blithely trailing tentacles and arms fool you; they’re full of stingers that paralyze and stick to prey that’s drifting by, which is then gradually moved up via the mouth-arms to an unhappy fate.
For a little change of scene, you can switch over to the Moon Jelly Cam, which is live from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A screen shot is inset. They change colors, depending on what they’ve consumed; pink or lavender for crustaceans, orange for brine shrimp.
Sit back and enjoy. It sure beats hunting down an aquarium to stare at.
