From The Daily Astorian, Aug. 7, 1883:
• M. Jensen has received a patent for his admirable invention, the can-filling machine.
Note: The Jensen Can Filling Machine was the the first of its kind, invented for the salmon canning industry by Astorian Mathias Jensen, and manufactured by Jensen, Sylvester Farrell and John Fox at the Astoria Iron Works.
In November 1893, Jenson applied for another patent for "a device for putting heads upon cans," and included a complicated blueprint for the design (shown), which was approved on April 10, 1894.
Jensen's inventions were a boon to the salmon canning industry, which made an extremely popular product. (bit.ly/MJensen1, bit.ly/MJensen2)
