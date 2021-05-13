Melancholy rerun: This is a little late for the anniversary of the Titanic sinking on April 15, but the Ear just found this little nugget: Did you know there was a message in a bottle sent from the Titanic? No, it wasn't from John Jacob Astor's namesake, John Jacob Astor IV, who died in the disaster.
It was sent by 19-year-old Jeremiah Burke (pictured) of County Cork, Ireland, the youngest of seven children, who was being sent to join two of his sisters, who were living in the U.S., according to IrishCentral.com (tinyurl.com/BurkeNote).
Strangely enough, even though the Titanic sank off the coast of Newfoundland, around 3,000 miles west of Ireland, Jeremiah's note came ashore a few miles from his family home about a year later. The message was short but sweet: "From Titanic, goodbye all, Burke of Glanmire, Cork."
A relative, Mary Woods, told the Belfast Telegraph that a few days after the bottle was found, "a person came up to (Jeremiah's mother) and said 'I'm sorry for your loss.' It was only then that she found out what had happened."
There was no doubt the note was from young Jeremiah, as once his mother saw it, she recognized his handwriting. And, the bottle it arrived in originally contained holy water; she had given it to her son when she saw him off. He used one of his shoelaces to tie up the note before tossing the bottle into the ocean.
"(His mother) died of a broken heart within the year," Mary observed. The note and bottle stayed in the family until 2011, when they were donated to the Cobh Heritage Centre in County Cork. (In One Ear, 5/19/2017)