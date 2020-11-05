U.K. auctioneers Henry Aldridge & Son are holding yet another Titanic memorabilia auction on Nov. 14.
One of the most important items in the collection is a letter by a Scottish evangelical pastor, John Harper, 39, written on Titanic stationery and dated April 11, 1912, four days before the "unsinkable" ship struck an iceberg and sank in the frigid water.
The letter is expected to fetch $39,000 to $65,000. A portion is shown, courtesy of Henry Aldridge & Son.
The reverend, a widower — who was traveling to Chicago with his 6-year-old daughter, Nana, and his niece, Jessie Leitch — is considered one of the heroes of the Titanic.
Once he kissed his daughter goodbye, and handed her to a crew member to be put into a lifeboat with his niece, he gave his life jacket to another passenger.
He used his last hours to preach the Gospel to the doomed aboard the sinking ship, then later to those freezing in the water with him, before succumbing to hypothermia himself.
Nana and Miss Leitch both survived, and were picked up by the Carpathia. Another Titanic survivor was Madeleine Astor, the pregnant young bride of John Jacob Astor IV, great-grandson of Astoria's namesake, who was not as fortunate. He went down with the ship.
Ironically, a few hours before tragedy struck, while marveling at the sunset, the reverend remarked to his niece that "it will be beautiful in the morning." (bit.ly/jharper1, bit.ly/jharper2, bit.ly/jharper3)
