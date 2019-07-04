‘Thanks to the Goonies fan ‘Mark’ (aka TheUKGoonie) we are able to see this rare 35mm early promotional teaser trailer (1985) played to movie-going audiences,” Fred China (aka The French Goonie) posted on his fan site Goonies1632.com (bit.ly/goonteasr). A still shot from the teaser is shown, courtesy of Goonies1632.com
“It gives nothing away in terms of what the movie was about,” Fred explained, “(which was a very closely guarded secret) … “
As the titles of successful movies made famous by the Goonies producer and director flow by, one letter is plucked from each one — “Gremlins,” “The Omen, Raiders of the LOst Ark,” “Close ENcounters of the Third Kind,” “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” “E. T.,” “Superman” — to create the word Goonies.
Once the word is formed, a voice intones: “Two men, who put excitement into movies, are bringing you a new motion picture, and adventure is getting a new name, as Steven Spielberg presents ‘The Goonies,’ a Richard Donner film. Take the oath. Join the adventure.” Fade to black.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.