This can’t happen here (hopefully): South African Rainer Schimpf had only been snorkeling for a few minutes off South Africa’s Port Elizabeth Harbour, filming a sardine run, and was focusing on where the sharks were in relation to him, when suddenly everything went dark, he told SkyNews.com (bit.ly/modjonah).
It only took him a few seconds to grasp that he’d been swallowed headfirst by a 50-foot 22-ton (his estimate) Bryde’s whale who was feeding on the sardines. Schimpf was relieved because he knew the whale couldn’t swallow him, he’s too big, but he worried it might dive. He is pictured, telling the tale, courtesy of SkyNews.com, emphasizing how small he felt while in that predicament.
All’s well that ends well. “Obviously he realized I was not what he wanted to eat,” the diver recalled, “so he spat me out again.”
