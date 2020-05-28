Michelle Adams of Astoria recently posted a photo of a gravestone in the Whittle and Hubbard Cemetery in Castle Rock, Washington, on the Astoria, Oregon: Culture, Tales and History Facebook page.
The stone says: "Jonathan Burbee, born Vermont, Feb. 22, 1799, shipwrecked, Columbia Bar, Jan. 6, 1852, Ore. Terr. 1847, dig. Monticello Convention." His inscription is on the backside of the gravestone belonging to his widow, Cynthia Louise (Kesler) Burbee Smith Jackson.
Burbee, an Oregon pioneer, was lost at sea when the schooner Demenst, which was loaded with 300 tons of potatoes, went down. Besides his wife, he left behind six children. He was 52.
Burbee's claim to fame was that he represented Cowlitz County, Washington, at the first Oregon Territory planning convention in August 1851, which discussed separating Columbia Territory (the early name for Washington state), from Oregon Territory. The Columbia River would be the dividing line.
Burbee died before he could be a delegate at the Monticello Convention in November 1852, which created a petition that was presented to Oregon Territorial Gov. Joseph Lane, officially starting the process of separating the two territories. (bit.ly/JBurbee01, bit.ly/MontiConv)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.