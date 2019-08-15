The Fukushima Prefectural Government did some tests on the radiation levels at the prefecture's Kitaizumi Beach in May, and in July reopened it to the public for the first time since the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, according to JapanTimes.co (bit.ly/unhotbeach). The photo is courtesy of KYODO via The Japan Times.
The cataclysmic events caused core meltdowns and radiation leaks at the Fukushima nuclear reactor, and consternation worldwide. However, officials say the radiation levels at the beach are now the same as before 2011. Hey, it only took eight years.
"Seeing the sea makes me feel calm, and the sounds of waves help me forget negative things," noted one unperturbed visitor, who lost a relative in 2011. "I hope the number of visitors will recover to the pre-disaster level."
