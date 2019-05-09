From April 1, 2016: Just in case there’s another rainy, gray afternoon before spring officially settles in, here’s something to while away the hours: the state of Oregon‘s online History and Archaeology Library (tinyurl.com/ORHisArc).
It’s a treasure trove of information about Clatsop County, historic cemeteries (Pioneer and Greenwood, for example), pdfs of history books — and the list goes on. Pictured, an 1844 map of Astoria from ‟Adair-Uppertown Historic Inventory, Astoria, Oregon” by Jill A. Chappel (bit.ly/upadair).
Just jump in, click on a link and see where it takes you.
