The TV was on for background noise the other day, when something caught the Ear’s attention. It was a lilting melody with a foot-thumping beat, and a catchy tune, and the music sounded so familiar. Actually, it was a Corona Extra “Find Your Beach” ad. Finally, the proverbial inter-cranial light bulb went off, and in a flash of recognition, the Ear thought, “That sounds just like Israel Nebeker and Blind Pilot!” Could it be?
Yup, it could. And is. The lyric is a snippet from their song “We Are the Tide” from their 2011 album of the same name, and the ad is all over the place. According to ispot.tv, there are two versions of the ad, and as of Sept. 5, it’s had 7,301 national airings (tinyurl.com/beachpilot). The group is pictured in a photo from their Facebook page.
Want to hear the whole song? You can hear a rousing version at tinyurl.com/beachpilot1, filmed at the Lollapalooza festival in 2012. Or, you can hear Blind Pilot’s new album, “And Then Like Lions” on Spotify (you’ll need to sign in) at tinyurl.com/pilot-spot
All the Ear knows is — even though the song is actually about riding on a city bus — when that commercial comes on, and Blind Pilot starts playing, you’ll want to kick off your shoes and go running on the beach. (In One Ear, 9/9/2016)