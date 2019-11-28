The likelihood that many would overindulge on Thanksgiving dinner inspired a lot of patent medicine advertising in the 1880s, especially for relief from constipation and "torpid" liver. One such bit of quackery was a purgative called Dr. Sanford's Liver Invigorator.
Dr. Lipscomb, in the Medical and Surgical Reporter, noted that Sanford's tonic "produced, after moderate purgation, symptoms similar to collapse in cholera" and opined that it was loaded with atropia (a poisonous alkoloid derived from belladonna, aka deadly nightshade) or belladonna itself. Constipation would surely have been preferable. (bit.ly/belladont)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.