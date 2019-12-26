Last August, this column posted a story about Free the Ocean (freetheocean.com), a website started to help clean up the 18 billion pounds of plastic that enters the ocean each year.
The website gives you a free, easy little thing you can do every day to help them clean up the mess. "Simply answer the daily trivia question, and we'll remove a piece of plastic," the website says. You can even set it up to receive a daily email reminder to play.
Money generated from site advertising is used to pay Sustainable Coastlines, Hawaii, a nonprofit, to remove plastic debris. And it's working.
As of August, there were only 157,000 pieces of plastic removed. Now, only four months later, (as of Monday) it's almost 2 million pieces. People from all 50 states and over 130 countries are playing the trivia game; Free the Ocean's map is shown.
Go to the website and do your part. It only takes a minute.
